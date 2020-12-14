SOLO WARGAMING (PART 2)

When I wrote the post about how to play miniature wargames SOLO I knew that I would finally need a second part to develop how to get into solo wargaming
In the previous article we discussed the different solo game systems and some of the existing rulesets (you can see that first article HERE), in this article we will develop how to create a functional AI that allows us to play with our side against a virtual side.
We are going to try to create an AI that works as similar as possible to how a real opponent would behave, and we will create it in a generic way/rules agnostic, that is, without depending on any specific ruleset so that it can be used with different skirmish rulesets.
When developing an AI that is completely autonomous and does not require of our decisions, we need that AI to cover two fundamental aspects:
Determine which unit activates
Determine what actions that unit performs
This AI is generic, that is, it does not apply to any specific ruleset, so each one will have to make the needed adjustments to make it fit their game system.
We start from the basis that I use a game system that randomly alternates the activations between both sides (such as Bolt Action or Fistul of Lead), it is not the typical IgoUgo ("I activate all my units and then activate all those from the enemy"), for each unit I have I take a red card, and for each enemy unit I take a black card, I shuffle them well and I draw one card at a time. If it turns red I activate a unit, if it turns black I activate an AI´s unit.
Regarding the possible actions of the units, I use a classic game system: each unit has two actions to perform upon activation, although it will only be able to fire once per turn, the other actions can be repeated, and the actions will be the usual ones (shoot. move, recover from stunned / pinned / hurt...)
DECIDE WHICH UNIT ACTIVATES
Many solo play systems activate enemy units at random...
That´s a nonsense... imagine playing against someone who rolls a dice to see which unit he activates... It wouldn't make any sense, would it?
Others are based on activating the unit that is closest to the enemy...
Well, it is not the best system since it may not be the best option to activate the closest unit.
But then how can we establish in what order the enemy miniatures will activate?
Well, what we will do is establish a triage or classification based on the priority or importance of the units.
Sounds difficult right? Well, it isn't at all, I'll explain it to you right away.
To establish the importance of the units we will place two kinds of tokens next to the units, which will represent "danger" and "opportunity".
Danger Token means that unit is in clear danger of being damaged or killed.
Opportunity Token means that unit is in a advantage to inflict damage or casualties on enemy units.
If you want to download these tokens, click HERE.
We will use half the tokens of units that the enmy has on the game board (if the enemy has 10 units/soldiers we will take 5 danger tokens and 5 opportunity tokens), round up if necessary.
In each turn, we will place the danger and opportunity tokens in those units that we believe are in that situation, we will check each enemy unit and we will put the needed token/s.
Once these tokens have been placed, we will activate enemy units in this order:
1st those units that have the TWO different tokens (danger and opportunity)
2nd those minis with opportunity token
3rd those units with danger token
4th those units without any token
If we have two enemy units with the same tokens or in the same situation, we will attend to the distance from those enemy units to our units, activating first the closest ones.
Let's see it with an example:
Our band (Germans in this case) face four enemy units/soldiers (Americans in this example):
Unit A is in cover and has my men in combat range.
Unit B is in the open field and has my men in combat range.
Unit C is in the open field and has my men in combat range, but it is wounded/pinned/stunned or with the negative modifier applied by the rules used.
Unit D is in the back, in cover, and my men are out of combat range.
As there are 4 units, I have 2 danger tokens and two opportunity tokens to put on these 4 units, and I decide the following:
Unit A receives an opportunity token.
Unit B receives an opportunity token and a danger token.
Unit C receives a danger token.
Unit D does not receive any token.
And once the tokens are placed, we see that the first unit to activate would be unit B, the second would be unit A, the third would be unit C and the last one to activate would be unit D.
DECIDE WHAT ACTION TO TAKE
Once we have decided which unit activates, it is time to decide what actions it will take, and then we have to check a flowchart/decision tree.
We have several variables that we have to solve, and then we get a result that will tell us what actions that unit will perform.
When dealing with zombies, animals or creatures without intelligence, the decision tree is basic:
We come to a problem when we deal with human enemies or with enough intelligence not to act in a "suicide" mode, but it is simply a matter of adding variables to the flowchart/decision tree.
Here you can see the diagram that I usually use on normal enemies in "basic" games:
When the AI attacks my units, if it has 2 or more units within the same combat range, it will choose:
1. If one is in cover and the other is not, the AI will shoot the one that is not in cover.
2. If both are in cover or both are in the open, the AI will shoot the closest one.
This would be used in games where the enemy is aiming to kill you. If we wanted them to have other motivations (take an objective, escort a convoy, kill a specific unit ...) we should change the variables so that they adapt to a logical and rational behavior.
We will use the same previous example: we saw that the first unit that activates would be unit B, and following all the variables in the flowchart/decision tree, the ending result would be that it attacks the closest enemy and moves towards the closest cover.
Then unit A would activate, and would roll 1D10: with 1-7 it would fire and loose the second action and with 8-0 it would move towards the closest cover and shoot (we apply the logic that since there is no closer cover between this unit and the enemies´ one, it would stay in place and not move).
In the third place, unit C would activate, following the flowchart/decision tree the first action would be to recover/rally from being pinned/stunned/injured and then it would roll 1D10: with 1-7 it would shoot and with 8-0 it would move towards the closest cover .
In fourth place and last place unit D would activate and would move twice looking for Line of Sight to my units.
As you can see, these actions follow a logical pattern, doing what any average player would do, but talking about this subject with some friends, some ideas pop up that would give even more uncertainty to the actions of the AI.
One of those ideas is that the results of ALL the different variables were not something fixed, so that chance had something to do... And in each final result of the flowchart/decision tree, allow chance to disrupt the actions to be performed by every unit.
Another idea to give variety to the behaviors of the enemy units is to make two different kinds of flowcharts/decision trees: one with aggressive behavior and one with defensive behavior, adapting the final results to that behavior, and providing each enemy unit of a specific character from one of those two options.
And basically with these guidelines we could play a solo game in which we would lead our side and the AI would be in charge of controlling the enemy side.
They may seem slow or difficult to determine, but only the first games feel like that.
When you've played a couple of games, it comes a time when you don't even use the danger or opportunity tokens, you just take a look at the enemy units and you already see which order are they going to activate, and in the same way, when you activate an enemy unit you already "see" in your head the possible variables, and determine their actions quickly and easily.
It's like when you play a new ruleset, the first games you usually have to check the core book in case of any doubt, but it comes a time when you don't even need the core book.
The enemies´ AI is quite the same... the more you play, the less you need to think about it and you can enjoy yourself the game and the story you are playing.
And with this post I explain how the AI of solo games works, but I already know there will be a third post on how to make a "fog of war" or unexpected events or situations that change the course of the game and force us to always be on guard.
I hope this post helps you and explain any doubts... anyway, below is the comments section in which you may ask doubts, questions or explain possible variants.
I have enjoyed reading your last couple of posts on solo wargaming. I have been thinking about developing an AI system for playing larger games so your posts have been helpful.ResponderEliminar
Thanks a lot!!Eliminar
Hope it helps for developing your AI!
It is true that few games IA tell what unit to activate. The danger/opportunity is a very good idea. For actions to take I sometime use a dice roll like that 1 : defensive action 2-4 reach objective 5-6 agressive action (with modifications according to scenario or type of army).ResponderEliminar
The unit that activates and the actions that unit take shouldn't be used at random.Eliminar
You can get some randomness including a die roll with "not too different" options so that the action that unit takes is logical.
Nevertheless, I agree that some ramdoness should be included, so that you can't predict what the AI is going to do in the next turn.
Thanks a lot for your opinions!!!